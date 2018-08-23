By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iceland Berglind Asgeirsdottir.

President Ilham Aliyev has also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ngo Duc Manh.

President Aliyev has also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Benin Issiradjou Ibrabim Gomina.

