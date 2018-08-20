By Trend

All objects moving in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian sea are continuously monitored by radars, says the article of the Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, published in local official media outlets.

Guliyev noted that in recent years Azerbaijan has achieved such success as the first night shots from anti-aircraft gun mounts and guided missile systems in the country's naval history, the first night flights by MI-17 helicopter.

The chief of the state border service added that the material and technical base of the State Border Service is being strengthened, new weapons, military equipment, special equipment, highly maneuverable vehicles, devices for underwater operations and observations, protective equipment are being purchased.

"One of the main objectives of the tactical exercises is to create conditions for the full learning by the personnel of operation instructions of new weapons and equipment, improving their skills of flawless application of theoretical knowledge in practice. In addition, Azerbaijan has become one of the three CIS countries and the only one in the South Caucasus region that owns a telecommunications satellite: a space industry has been established and a national satellite has been launched into orbit, which, along with other achievements, creates new opportunities for the protection of state borders," Guliyev said.

The colonel-general said the border patrol ships built in the "Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center” of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service are equipped with advanced navigation equipment and communication equipment and radio equipment, missiles and anti-missile systems, as well as night and day vision systems and submarine acoustical devices.

"Currently, all objects moving in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian sea are continuously monitored by radars. The work to increase the capabilities of control in the Caspian sea based on international experience continues," Guliyev said.

The chief of the service also noted that the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in the opening of the "Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center” of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service on July 18, 2014, his familiarization with the border patrol ships in 2015-2018 and the recently commissioned modern high-speed boats at this center, as well as with the special equipment, is a manifestation of high attention and care on the part of the head of state.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz