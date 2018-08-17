By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict rainless weather in Baku on August 18. North- west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +21-24˚C at night, +27-32˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, + 29-31˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). North-west wind will waft.

Rainy weather is expected in northern regions at night and morning and also in most regions in the daytime. Showers predicted in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +30-35˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

Medical-meteorological forecast

It is expected that the temperature will be within the climatic norm in the background of the strong wind that will be intensified in the Absheron Peninsula on August 18-19, which is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz