The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku on August 14.

Short rain is predicted in some places of the peninsula in the morning.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +20-23˚C at night, +25-27˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +21-23˚C at night, + 25-27˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in the afternoon.

sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Strong north-west wind will blow, as a result of which going to beaches is not advisable.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, rain is expected in some areas. West wind will blow. The temperature will be +18-23˚C at night, +25-30˚C in daytime, +5-13˚C in mountains at night, +14-19˚C.

