By Trend

Following the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow had a walk on the sea shore in the city of Aktau.

After the walk, the heads of state attended a ceremony to release sturgeons into the Caspian Sea.

---

