The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry in Baku on August 10.

Short-term rain is predicted in some places at night. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +22-24˚C at night, +25-28˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, + 25-27˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762mm; relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Strong north-west wind will blow, as a result of which going to beaches is not advisable.

Rainy weather is expected in in some mountainous areas.

West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +28-33˚C in daytime, +9-14˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

Medical-meteorological forecast

Although strong khazri wind in Absheron peninsula can cause anxiety among meteo-sensitive people, air temperature drops is a positive factor.

North-western wind expected to blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula until August 12.

Unstable weather conditions are expected in Azerbaijan's regions until August 12, lightning and intermittent rain predicted in some places. Showers expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Water level may increase in rivers and short-term floods expected in some mountain rivers of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus.

