Nargizkhanim Bilandarli has been appointed Director General of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, she held various senior positions in the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Bank of Baku, Bank Standard, VTB Bank (Azerbaijan).

Currently, the IBA has five general directors: Nargizkhanim Bilandarli, Fuad Islamov, Vasif Ahmadov, Aynur Suleymanli, Emil Amirov.

The International Bank of Azerbaijan has been operating since 1992. More than 95 percent of the bank's shares are owned by the state represented by the Ministry of Finance, the State Committee for Property Issues and Agrarkredit CJSC.

The remaining part of the shares has been distributed among private legal entities and individuals.