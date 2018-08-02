By Trend

The next year will be a year of accelerated development in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks in Baku Aug. 1 at a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to the people disabled in the Karabakh war, Great Patriotic War, the Chernobyl disabled, and families of martyrs.

"Thus, our financial capabilities will expand even more, and by using these funds to solve the country's main tasks, infrastructure projects and at the same time and primarily to resolve social issues, we will be able to solve your problems," the president said.

“The social policy in Azerbaijan is one of the priority issues,” the president said. "I have reiterated that all our work is designed for the citizens of Azerbaijan."

---

