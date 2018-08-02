By Trend

If Armenia wants peace, the Armenian soldiers must leave Azerbaijan’s lands, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks in Baku Aug. 1 at a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to the people disabled in the Karabakh war, Great Patriotic War, the Chernobyl disabled, and families of martyrs.

"As for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, there is only one way to solve it - the territorial integrity of our country must be restored," the president said. “Nagorno-Karabakh is our ancestral historical land, as evidenced by history, international law and all countries recognize and support the territorial integrity of our country.”

“Great support to Azerbaijan in connection with the territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of the country’s borders was outlined in the document titled "Partnership Priorities", initialed between the European Union and Azerbaijan last month,” the president added. “This is Azerbaijan’s another diplomatic victory.”

---

