By Sara Israfilbayova

On the occasion of the Day of the Azerbaijani alphabet and language, which is celebrated on July 31 an event “Dilim varsa, mən varam” was held with the organizational support of Foundation for Propagation of Spiritual Values.

Leaders of the Foundation for Propagation of Spiritual Values, representatives of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), media leaders, journalists, as well as representatives of youth and the public took part in the event.

Mehman Ismayilov, the Fund’s Executive Director, noted that the purpose of the event is to preserve the purity of the Azerbaijani language, analyze the problems that it faces as a result of globalization, discuss its place among the languages of the modern world, stages of development, and hear reports of specialists.

Addressing the event, member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Propagation of Spiritual Values, head of the media group “Səs” Bahruz Guliyev noted that the Azerbaijani language, spiritual values of Azerbaijan are always in the center of attention.

“In different periods, the struggle was conducted to ensure that our language became a state language. Finally, in the Soviet period, thanks to the efforts of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, it was possible to achieve this, and the Azerbaijani language began to be used as a state language,” Guliyev said.

In turn, MP, editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Yeni Azerbaijan” Hikmet Babaoglu said that language is not only means of communication, but also an important spiritual value.

Taking his turn, Vugar Rahimzade, the editor-in-chief of the “Iki sahil” newspaper noted that every Azerbaijani faces a big task to preserve his language and pass it on to the future generation.

“The majority of Baku’s population speaks foreign languages. It is necessary to preserve the national language. The state does everything possible, but it is also important for society to be active,” Rahimzade stressed.

There are approximately 5,000-6,000 languages in the world. To preserve the language, it must be a spoken language of nearly a 100,000 people. At present, more than 400 languages are considered to be missing languages. One of the reasons for the turning of the languages into dead languages is the uneven distribution of these languages among population.

There are lots of different languages families and one of them is the Altai family. Azerbaijani is one of the Turkic language and along with Turkish, Gagauz, Turkmen, it is in the Oguz subgroup of the Altai family. In addition to Azerbaijan, it is used in Russia, especially in Dagestan, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Ukraine, the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, as well as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The total number of the native speakers is about 50 million.

The writing of the Azerbaijani language began to be formed in 13th century and separated from literary general traditions. This process was completed in the 15th-16th centuries. That period was a period of prosperity of the Azerbaijani language. Classical poets such as Nasimi, Khatai and Fuzuli wrote in literary Azerbaijani language.

