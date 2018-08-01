By Rashid Shirinov

Solemn opening ceremony of the international competition Sea Cup-2018 was held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy on July 31 within the International Army Games-2018.

The opening ceremony was attended by servicemen, leaderships of the naval forces, representatives of the participating countries, as well as of Turkey, Pakistan, the U.S., Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bulgaria and other countries accredited in Azerbaijan.

Then the team of judges and the teams participating in the Sea Cup-2018 were invited to the ceremony. Those are Russia’s Caspian Flotilla, the naval forces of Iran, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the organizing committee of the competition, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov and Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev welcomed the participants of the ceremony and guests and declared the Sea Cup-2018 open.

This year’s Army Games are held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games include 28 contests. Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the competitions Sea Cup, which are held in Azerbaijan itself, Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Moreover, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces observe the Depth and Army Scout Masters competitions, which are held in Iran and Russia respectively.

Representatives of the armed forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. participate as observers in the International Army Games-2018.

