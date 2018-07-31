By Trend

Naval forces of Azerbaijan and Vietnam are discussing in Baku the prospects of development of military cooperation.

A meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Navy headquarters between the Acting Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Captain of 1st Rank Zaur Hummatov and a delegation led by the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Rear Admiral Pham Hoai Nam, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement July 31.

It was noted during the meeting that the military relations meet the interests of the two countries, and the parties stressed the importance of continuing efforts in this direction.

Expressing his confidence that the military relations will be longstanding henceforth, Rear Admiral Pham Hoai Nam noted that such visits will contribute to the strengthening of relations.

---

