Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather expected in Baku on July 31.

Mild north-east will be replaced with south- east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-27˚C at night, +32-37˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 35-37˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 28-29 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Mild north-east and east wind will waft.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +21-26˚C at night, +35-40˚C in daytime, +15-20˚C in mountains at night, +25-30˚C.

Low humidity in the air over the background of weak eastern winds on July 31, is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

