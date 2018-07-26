By Naila Huseynli

The State Migration Service continues the implementation of measures to combat illegal migration.

As many as 16 citizens of Georgia, 14 Pakistani citizens, 11 citizens of Turkmenistan, seven citizens of Russia, two Syrian citizens, two Iraqi citizens, two citizens of Uzbekistan, two Turkish citizens, one Ethiopian citizen, one Sudanese citizen, one citizen of Egypt, one citizen of China, one citizen of Ukraine, and one citizen of Latvia were detained as a result of the measures taken between July 23 and 24.

During the investigation it was found out that these persons violated the rules of stay and residence in Azerbaijan. Administrative measures were taken against 39 detained foreigners. In relation to the rest, appropriate measures are taken to expel from Azerbaijan.

For the first half of 2018, 347,767 foreigners and stateless persons were registered upon place of residence and this is 10 percent more compared to last year, according to the Chief of the State Migration Service.

Throughout this period, the Service took measures on illegal migration; the relevant decisions were made approximately 9,603 foreigners and stateless persons, as well as citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who violated the requirements of migration legislation.

The country expanded the opportunity to apply for registration upon the place of stay. The opportunity to register at "ASAN service" centers has also been created. Work is being done in the direction of preparing a mobile application for registration upon place of stay.

Recently, the Service proposed amendments in Migration Code regarding registration for place of stay.

Thus, foreigners or stateless persons who want to stay temporarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan for more than 15 days not 10 days will get registered upon place of stay.

Moreover, if the reason for cancellation of foreigner’s and stateless permission for stay, residence or work in the country are removed then the ban on entry of that person to the country will be lifted.

Meanwhile, restriction on entry of a foreigner or stateless person to the territory of the country for a period of five years for the relevant grounds was repealed.

Another issue is related with the departure and reenter of foreigners and stateless persons who have been violated migration legislation. If foreigners and stateless persons who have been subjected to administrative corrective measures without administrative expulsion will be able to leave the country without any restrictions on reentry to the country if they do not pay the fine. In this case, their entry to the country is restricted until they pay the fine and after paying the fine restrictions imposed on their entry to the country are immediately lifted. It means that there will be no need to additionally apply for lifting of the restriction.

