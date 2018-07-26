By Rashid Shirinov

As many as 363 persons have been brought to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan for smoking in prohibited places over the first half of 2018, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on July 25.

The total fines applied to these persons, who were brought to responsibility under articles 212.1 and 306.4 of the Code of Administrative Offences, amounted to 11,205 manats ($6,581.5).

The ministry noted that it continues measures in this direction.

Azerbaijan adopted the law “On Restriction of the Use of Tobacco Products” in the end of last year. In accordance with the law, smoking is forbidden throughout the territory of various educational institutions, in hotels, health care facilities, rehabilitation centers, health resorts, social facilities, theaters and cinemas, at exhibitions, reading rooms, libraries, museums and other cultural institutions, in underground and above-ground crossings, buses (including intercity and international), taxis, metro, air, railway, sea and river transport, bus stops, railway stations, river and sea ports, airports, elevators, common areas of multi-apartment buildings, in buildings and enterprises where flammable substances are stored, on playgrounds, beaches, workplaces of organizations, enterprises, offices, regardless of organizational and legal form and ownership.

In accordance with the article 212.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences, a fine of 30 manats ($17.6) is charged for smoking in prohibited places. For the absence of specially designated smoking areas at enterprises, offices and organizations as well as the absence of warning signs or “Smoking is prohibited” signs, officials are fined 400 manats ($235), and legal entities – 1,000 manats ($587).

Smoking is recognized as a chronic disease and is included in the “International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems.” There are more than 25 diseases that develop under the influence of smoking.

Smoking prohibitions already exist in such countries as the U.S., Finland, Ukraine, Great Britain, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Syria, Egypt etc.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz