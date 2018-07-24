By Laman Ismayilova

Short rain is expected in Baku at night on July 25.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +23-26˚C at night, +31-36˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 32-34˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather will be mostly dry country's regions. However short rain is expected in some places of Lesser Caucasus. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +34-39˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +20-25˚C.

On July 25 the temperature is expected to be close to the climatic norm in the Absheron peninsula, which is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

