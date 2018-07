By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate 1.3 million manats to Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance in order to attract an influential international consultative company to the process of introducing mandatory health insurance in the country.

The funds will be allocated from the presidential reserve fund envisaged in Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018.

---

