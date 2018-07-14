By Trend

The support and respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, including the inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan, expressed during the official meetings held in the EU and NATO, in particular in the communique of the meeting of the North Atlantic Alliance, is an indicator of the growing authority of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the world, Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said.

He was speaking at an official meeting July 14, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

The meeting that was held with the participation of the deputies of defense minister, commanders of the branches of troops, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the army corpses also involved the commanders of formations stationed in the frontline zone and other responsible officers via video communication.

The defense minister once again emphasized the words of president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev on achievements in the field of economic development and army building declared at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the socio-economic development in the first half of 2018 and the forthcoming tasks, and set specific tasks for officials.

Hasanov, noting that issues of ensuring stability within the country, socio-economic development and army construction are under the permanent attention of the head of state, stressed the importance of strengthening security in military units, taking into account the provocation carried out in the city of Ganja, the organization of military service at a high level, especially increasing the vigilance of personnel in the foremost military units.

Analyzing the current situation at the front, the minister of defense gave relevant instructions to the responsible persons in connection with the increasing of combat and moral-psychological training, the discipline of servicemen, the strengthening of the protection of military facilities, the care and attention to the health of personnel, and the immediate suppression of all possible provocations of the enemy.