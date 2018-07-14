By Trend

Three more persons charged with committing a vicious attack on police in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city have been arrested, Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies told Trend July 14.

As a result of the operative investigation activities, Azerbaijani citizen Akif Aliyev, accused of taking part in the assault on July 3, 2018, has been arrested.

In addition, Seymur Aliyev and Elman Rustamov, active participants of the criminal act that took place in Ganja city on July 10, have been arrested.

