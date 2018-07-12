By Laman Ismayilova

North-west wind will blow in Baku on July 13.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +25-28˚C at night, +29-34˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +26-28˚C at night, + 31-33˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 30-40% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Weather conditions will be unfavorable on the beaches due to the north-western wind.

The weather is expected to be dry in country's regions.

However, lightning, rain, torrential rain and hail predicted in the evening and at night

West wind will blow. The temperature will be +22-27˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +14-19˚C in mountains at night, +23-28˚C.

On July 13-14 due to khazriwind on Absheron peninsula, the temperature is expected to drop, which will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The ecologists inform that north-western wind will intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula from July 13 morning till July 14 daytime. The temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees compared to previous days.

Lightning, intermittent rain are expected in the north-western regions of Azerbaijan on July 13-16. Torrential rain and hailing predicted in some places. The western wind will intensify in some places. Increase of water and short-term flood predicted in some mountainous rivers.

