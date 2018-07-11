By Trend

There are no citizens of Azerbaijan among the people killed during the flood in Japan, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at a press conference.

Hajiyev noted that, the Foreign Ministry contacted the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Japan in this regard.

"There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the persons killed in the disaster according to the information received from the Embassy," said the official.

The number of victims as a result of heavy rains and floods and landslides caused by rain in Japan has reached 179 people, the location of more than 50 people has not been established, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said today at a press conference in Tokyo, TASS news agency reported earlier.

