Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said July 10.

He was making press statement jointly with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey is the country that provides the greatest support to Azerbaijan in this issue worldwide, Ilham Aliyev said.

“As is known, our lands have been occupied by Armenia for many years,” he said. “Our people have been subjected to ethnic cleansing as a result of this occupation. The early settlement of the conflict will mean restoration of international legal norms. The UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on the conflict. These resolutions clearly say that the Armenian armed forces must immediately and unconditionally withdraw from Azerbaijan’s lands. These resolutions must be fulfilled, and the territorial integrity of our country must be restored.”

Turkey’s position on this issue is in line with the norms of international law and at the same time is based on the brotherhood and friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani president said.

“Azerbaijan, in its turn, always supports Turkey in all matters,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “Our joint activities will continue.”

