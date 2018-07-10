By Trend

A group of Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on July 10.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since Nov.20, 2002.

Presently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of Azerbaijani Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

