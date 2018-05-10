By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless on May 11.

Light fog and drizzle will be observed in some places in the morning. The northern-east wind will blow and in the afternoon it will be replaced by moderate southern-east wind.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-18˚C at night, 21-26˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, in Baku 16-18˚C at night and 24-26˚C in daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 45-50 % in daytime.

Sunny weather will be observed on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) changeable cloudy. The northern-west wind will blow and be replaced by moderate southern-east wind. The sea water temperature will be 13-14 degrees.

Sunny weather is also expected in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) in the first half of the day and it is expected to be changeable cloudy in the second half of the day. Northern wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

Thunderstorm, intermittent rain are predicted in country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +13-18˚C at night, +23-28˚C in daytime, +5-10˚C in mountains at night, +10-15˚C.

The normal daily course of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on May 11 is particularly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

