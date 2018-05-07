By Rashid Shirinov

The National Seismological Service Center at the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is preparing to install a seismic station in the Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil region, the Center told Trend on May 7.

The location where the station will be installed has already been selected, and delivery of the necessary equipment to the site is expected now.

“The installation of a new station in the Jojug Marjanli village is a priority for expanding the infrastructure of the village as well as increasing workplaces,” the Center said.

In late 2017, employees of the Center carried out an inspection trip to several regions of the country where seismic stations are used and familiarized with the situation in the Jojug Marjanli village in order to study the possibility of installing a seismic station there.

The Center has earlier noted that Jabrayil region had analogous seismic stations, but they were destroyed after the occupation of the region. In the future, the Center plans to restore the operation of seismic stations not only in Jabrail, but also in other regions of Azerbaijan following their liberation from the occupation.

Presently, 44 seismic stations operate in Azerbaijan, and all of them are connected to the satellite system. The main station is located in the Academic township in Baku, where through a satellite, information is regularly received from the vibration sensors installed in seismically active sites of Azerbaijan. After processing the data, the system displays the exact location of an earthquake as well as its time and strength.

Azerbaijan, located within the central part of the Mediterranean mobile belt, records minor earthquakes on a daily basis due to the dynamics of the Arabian and Eurasian lithospheric plates. Therefore, the country is considered to be a seismically active region – a lot of earthquakes occur over Azerbaijan every year, however, majority of them are not felt.

As for the Jojug Marjanli village, it was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the Armenian occupation in April 2016. In late January 2017, President Ilham Aliyev ordered to restore the village.

During the first phase of restoration, 50 private houses, a school, mosque, electric substation, hydrometeorological station, highway and other relevant infrastructure were constructed in Jojug Marjanli. The village was provided with gas, electricity and water supply. During the second phase of construction and restoration work and work on improvement and creation in Jojug Marjanli, new houses were built and infrastructure was enhanced in the village.

Currently, the village attracts many business projects both of local entrepreneurs and foreigners.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz