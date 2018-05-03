Trend:

Native of Azerbaijan Irada Ayupova has been appointed as Minister of Culture of Tatarstan (Russia). The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian media outlets reported May 3.

To date, she has held the position of Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan on the Archival Affairs.

Irada Ayupova was born in Baku. In 1993, she graduated from the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy with a degree in mathematics, and in 2002 - from the Tatar Institute of Assistance to Business with a degree in law, and passed professional training in a Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Professional Education entitled as the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia.

From 1994 to 2000, Ayupova worked in Nizhnekamsk, including as a software engineer. Later she continued her career in Kazan. She held various positions from Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Support to Business of the City, and the Chief of the Personnel Department of the Kazan City Administration, to the chief of Department of the Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan. In 2008, she became Deputy Minister, and later the First Deputy Minister of Culture.

