Trend:
Native of Azerbaijan Irada Ayupova has been appointed as Minister of Culture of Tatarstan (Russia). The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian media outlets reported May 3.
To date, she has held the position of Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan on the Archival Affairs.
From 1994 to 2000, Ayupova worked in Nizhnekamsk, including as a software engineer. Later she continued her career in Kazan. She held various positions from Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Support to Business of the City, and the Chief of the Personnel Department of the Kazan City Administration, to the chief of Department of the Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan. In 2008, she became Deputy Minister, and later the First Deputy Minister of Culture.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz