Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Poland – Constitution Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Poland have diverse traditions. The Joint Declaration on strategic partnership, which we signed during my visit to your country last year, opened a new page in the history of our bilateral relations.”

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to constantly strengthen our intergovernmental relations and deepen our cooperation in a number of important areas of mutual interest,” Ilham Aliyev said. “On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Poland.”

