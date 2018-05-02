Trend:

Azerbaijan will hold the population census in 2019, Jabbar Musayev, head of the staff of Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee, said at the Seventh Session of the Statistical Commission of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ankara, the committee said in a message May 2.

The issues related to the work on holding the population and housing censuses of 2020, the increase of activity on dissemination of official statistics on demography and migration, including information on citizens’ registration, national priorities, in the preparation of information on sustainable development indicators, the formation of a new strategic view of the OIC Statistical Commission, the work of the 62nd International Statistical Institute(ISI) World Statistics Congress (WSC) will be discussed at the session.

