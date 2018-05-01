Trend:

Turkish citizens residing in Azerbaijan will vote in parliamentary and presidential election on June 17, the High Electoral Council (YSK) of Turkey told Trend May 1.

YSK said the Turkish citizens residing in Azerbaijan will vote within one day.

"Turkish citizens residing in Russia will vote within two days, on June 16-17," YSK said.

Eleven political parties will participate in the early parliamentary and presidential election to be held in Turkey on June 24.

In the parliamentary elections held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

