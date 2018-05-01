By Kamila Aliyeva

The water that is commonly taken for granted, actually, exhibits fascinating properties depending on how one affects it.

While containing about three percent carbon dioxide in the form of dissolved carbonic acid, carbonate and bicarbonate, along with the hydrogen bound in the water molecules, seawater has everything that’s needed to make hydrocarbon fuels.

Azerbaijani scientists have improved the technology of obtaining fuel from seawater, named ‘Hydro-gas’, one of the initiators of the project Murved Garibov told Trend.

He said the obtained practical results made it possible to prove the economic efficiency and productivity of the new technology, which was difficult to do in the early stages of research.

“The evolution of the technology is that the fuel produced in the process of refining seawater is no longer the main product. The most important product is the detergent that we get as a result of the processing of seawater. The main feature of this detergent is that unlike the products presented in the retail network, it does not contain chemicals hazardous to health and the environment,” Garibov said.

The technology is planned to be exported to the Turkish market, and appropriate appeal to the Turkish side has already been made, according to the project initiator.

“We are constantly working to improve this technology. For example, today we are developing an improved version of the reactor, and we are as close as ever to its final prototype. Currently, the reactor is capable of processing 100 liters of seawater for obtaining one cubic meter of gas within one hour. That is, within an hour we can get about 100 liters of finished detergent,” Garibov added.

For the first time the technology was showcased at the end of 2014 in Baku within the framework of first Republican exhibition entitled as “Intellectual property and innovations”.

The technology is patented, and it is an environmentally friendly method of obtaining fuel, which is designed to play an important role in the protection of the environment and the fight against global warming.

The fuel produced from salt water has a high caloric value, and it is ten times cleaner than natural gas. The advantage of the technology is that raw materials for the production of natural gas are inexhaustible. Seawater, used in the process of production as raw materials, eventually turns into a solution of sodium hypochlorite, which is used both for general disinfection and disinfection of water.

Like every other alternative energy source, seawater fuel will only succeed if everyone agrees that what comes out of the process is worth significantly more than what goes into it. Then again, who knows, maybe salt water fuel could be the next true alternative to natural gas.

