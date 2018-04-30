Trend:

President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva always stands by gymnasts and this confidence strengthens gymnasts' faith in their strength, head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva told Trend April 30.

She summarized the results of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics held in Baku, where the national team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva won the bronze medal in Group Apparatus Finals with five hoops.

"When everything ends well, you forget through what you went, you forget bad moments, grievances and tears that you shed. I am very happy that yesterday we finished our performances in such a way. It is very difficult to perform at home. From year to year we have more fans. The hall, especially on the last day of the finals, was almost full, and all this obliges to please our fans. Each day, the girls tried to do their best, and we finally made happy all our fans. This took place in presence of all the strongest teams, excluding the Russian group exercises team," Vasileva said.

The head coach linked this success with the activity of President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva.

"This success was achieved thanks to the unity of our team under the leadership of President of the Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, who is also the First Vice-President of our country. Many thanks to Mehriban Aliyeva for all conditions created for us, for support. She always stands by us, regardless of whether the result is good or not. This is a sign of confidence and trust in us, and this strengthens our belief that we are among the best - something we demonstrated yesterday. I want to say: "Thank you very much Mrs. Aliyeva, my deepest gratitude. Love us as much as you have loved us so far," said Vasileva.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz