We are very glad that such an event of worldwide importance as Formula 1 is being held in Baku for the third time, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Fox Sport TV channel on the sidelines of Formula 1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan in Baku April 29.

The head of state noted that Formula 1 is an event of worldwide importance.

“We are very glad that Formula 1 is being held in Baku for the third time. Everyone is enjoying the race. I am confident that the guests are also enjoying. They are here with us. They see the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. The guests see how beautiful is our city. This is a great event. We are very glad,” said the president.

Answering the reporter’s question “You know these streets. Who will win today?”, the president said: “I don’t know. I wish victory to everyone. Every winner will become a hero here.”

Reporter: “Thank you”.