During the visit to the People's Republic of China, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited Poly Technologies Company, which is a part of the military-industrial complex of this country, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message April 29.

During the meeting with the company's managing team, Hasanov was briefed about the activity of this company.

Then the minister reviewed modern military equipment and other military products manufactured by the company.