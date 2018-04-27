Trend:

It is clear that the "report" of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on corruption, which mentions Azerbaijan, is biased and made upon order, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend April 27.

The MP noted that PACE is no longer an absolutely objective structure for Azerbaijan.

"If the PACE was a structure assuming an objective attitude, its reports could be trusted. Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories, there are more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons in the country, and if PACE was objective, it would show concrete attitude on this issue. Both the Council of Europe and PACE have always treated Azerbaijan from the position of double standards and did not support Azerbaijan," Rzayev said.

He noted, that PACE did not react harshly to the obvious falsification of the election results in Armenia, to protests, confrontation, and illegal arrests.

"Why does PACE not have an objective attitude to these issues? And when it comes to Azerbaijan, PACE makes fabrications, claims that human rights are allegedly violated in Azerbaijan. First, participation in election is the will of the people, the right to make their choice. The Azerbaijani people see, appreciate the situation in the country, which has existed for the last 15 years, and voted for their leader. The people chose their president. President Ilham Aliyev's activities are welcomed not only in Azerbaijan but also on the international arena. First of all, the head of state ensured stability in the country and created democratic conditions. The Azerbaijani president wants to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully. Secondly, the development and growing authority of Azerbaijan in the international arena over the past 15 years are clearly visible," Rzayev said.

The MP stressed that be it a journalist, an MP or state official - they all held accountable in Azerbaijan, if they break the law.

"The law is same for everyone. Without studying the situation in Azerbaijan, PACE, using the data provided by the anti-Azerbaijani forces, creates a negative opinion about the country. This is a new provocation of PACE, by which it wants to put pressure on Azerbaijan," the MP said.

