Political and economic situation in Azerbaijan and Armenia is incomparably different, Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov told Trend April 27.

Despite that Azerbaijan is in the state of war and that 20 percent of its territories are occupied, thanks to the successful policy pursued by the country’s leadership, Azerbaijan’s international authority is growing, the MP noted.

“The policy pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has strengthened the statehood of Azerbaijan, internal stability has been achieved, the economy and the army have strengthened,” he said.

“This dynamic development continues today. This is why the presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in a stable and transparent manner, and the people made their choice by having chosen a worthy candidate,” he added.

As for Armenia, because of its aggressive policy, this country takes a hostile attitude towards its neighbors, and therefore is isolated from the development in the region, from all international projects, interstate cooperation, the MP said.

“Today 80-90 percent of the Armenian economy is under the monopoly control of foreign countries. The "Karabakh clan", which seized power in Armenia, by its actions brought the country and it people to the lowest level. “The consequences of such policy are obvious, and this is not the end. I think that protest rallies in the country will continue and they will lead to civil war," he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23 amid protests. He was elected president of Armenia twice, in 2008 and 2013. Protest rallies against his election as the prime minister began on April 13.

The opposition accused Sargsyan of poor governance and deteriorating economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

