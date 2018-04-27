Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May April 26.

May congratulated President Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election. She expressed gratification with the meeting with President Aliyev and stressed that this visit of the Azerbaijani president will create a good opportunity for discussing the issues in the field of economy, trade, energy and security.

May stressed the importance of the agreement signed between Azerbaijani’s state oil company SOCAR and BP in terms of expanding cooperation. She expressed gratitude for the participation and support rendered by Azerbaijan for peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and stressed that the agenda of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and UK is very wide and two countries are actively cooperating in various directions, namely, political, economic, energy, trade and investment spheres.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that active work is being carried out to expand and diversify trade ties and there is great potential for that.

