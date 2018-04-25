Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his official visit to the Republic of Turkey.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president at the Esenboga Airport in Ankara decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Fikri Isık and other high-ranking officials saw off President Aliyev.

Chief of the guard of honor reported to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the guard of honor.

