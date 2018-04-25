Trend:

An official welcoming ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the residence of the President of Turkey on April 25.

Accompanied by the cavalry, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the residence of the Turkish President.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president at the square in front of the residence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey were performed accompanied by gun salute in honor of President Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the soldiers.

Turkish officials were introduced to President Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Erdogan.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents then posed for photographs.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz