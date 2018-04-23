Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order to appoint Jeyhun Bayramov as the Education Minister of Azerbaijan.

He was appointed to this post under President Aliyev's order making additions to the presidential decree dated April 21, 2018 "On the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Prior to this appointment, Bayramov served as the deputy education minister of Azerbaijan.

