Trend:

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"I am deeply satisfied with the fact that I can convey to you the most sincere congratulations in connection with your re-election as the President of Azerbaijan. Re-election to such a high post as the head of state is not only a proof of Azerbaijani people's confidence in you, but also a mandate given for the development of Azerbaijan," he said.

President Hussain stressed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan along with being strategic partners, are also fraternal states that have ancient cultural ties, common customs and traditions.

"Your visit to Pakistan last March gave an additional impetus to the friendly and benevolent relations that exist between our countries. We intend to work closely with you to further strengthen the bilateral relations between our countries for the sake of common interests of the Pakistani and Azerbaijani peoples. I take this opportunity to wish you good health and happiness and sustainable development and progress to the Azerbaijani people. Please accept my highest esteem," reads the congratulatory letter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz