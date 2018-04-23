Trend:

The events that have recently been taking place in Armenia are the result of very serious mistakes made in 1991, when Armenia gained independence, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend.

He noted that until these mistakes are eliminated, such crises will continue in Armenia.

“This is fraught with tragic consequences for Armenia,” he added. “Armenia’s claims on the lands of neighboring states, the policy of building a state and society under the guise of civilized but medieval thinking in the result will lead to an even greater outflow of the population, the country’s transformation into a puppet of external forces and serious resistance of the society against authorities.”

Today, protesters in the streets of Yerevan are young people who want a normal life, Mirzazade said.

“These young people want to live in normal relations with neighboring states, without war,” he noted. “Armenian youth doesn’t want Sargsyan the criminal (former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan), whose hands are stained with blood of innocent civilians of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town, to remain in power. The people who protest in Armenia today don’t want to spend their lives in war and live in poverty. Yerevan events show that from now on, it won’t be possible to govern Armenia by the old rules.”

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accuses him of ineffective governance and worsening of the economic situation in the country.

Despite the protests, Armenia’s parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister on April 17. On April 19, opposition members tried to disrupt the new cabinet of ministers’ meeting, blocking entrances to government facilities and marching down Yerevan streets. About 3,000 people took part in a rally in the evening. As many as 123 people were arrested over the day.

