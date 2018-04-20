By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 21. Short-term rain is predicted in some places.

North-western wind will be blow. The temperature will be +7-9˚C at night, +11-14˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +7-9˚C at night, +12-14˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85%.

Lightning, intermittent rain are expected in country's regions.

Snow predicted in mountains. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +12-17˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, 0-5˚C.

Although the damp weather in the background of the strengthening north wind in the Absheron Peninsula can cause anxiety in some people, moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on April 22-23 is generally favorable for meteo sensitive people.

