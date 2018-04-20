By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Chairman of the State Council of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your election to the post of the chairman of the State Council of Cuba,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “I hope that joint efforts will be made for further development and strengthening of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba. I wish you strong health, happiness and success in the forthcoming responsible work for the welfare of the people of Cuba.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz