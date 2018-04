A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on April 20.

The new edition includes articles Ruble’s fall not to affect Azerbaijani manat, Country to launch 15 agro-parks in 2018, Term revealed for first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Excavations in Agsu reveal secrets of Ancient Albania, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).