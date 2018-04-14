Trend:

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic has congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

"Accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as the president of Azerbaijan. I am confident that your rich experience and professionalism will allow to make even greater progress for the sake of welfare of the citizens of your country. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a sincere friend of Azerbaijan, and you can be sure that we will contribute to deepening mutual cooperation and implementing joint projects. Mr. President, it is gratifying that you will soon visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in the new presidential term. Undoubtedly, this will contribute to further strengthening of cooperation and traditional friendship between our peoples,” the congratulatory letter reads.