Voting at the presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in a very calm atmosphere in line with all the standards for the Azerbaijani voters to exercise their constitutional rights, Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at an event dedicated to the results of the presidential election held April 11 in Azerbaijan.

He noted that no unpleasant cases were observed during the election.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

