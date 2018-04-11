By Trend

Presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized at a high level, Haluk Ipek, Turkish MP, member of the international observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA), said at a press conference in Baku April 11.

“We conducted observations and meetings with observers and voters in Baku, Sumgait and Khirdalan cities,” Ipek said. “Following the observations, we would like to note the high voter turnout. Transparency and freedom of expression of the will were ensured during the election.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.