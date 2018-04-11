By Trend:

Each citizen, who voted for Ilham Aliyev, has rendered great merit for Azerbaijan’s development, said Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Secretary - Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov.

He made the remarks speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the "İlhamla irəli" concert program organized by the New Azerbaijan Party in Baku.

Ahmadov said that Azerbaijan will further strengthen and develop.

“We will have even stronger and greater Azerbaijan in 2025. These young people who have demonstrated a great selflessness in Ilham Aliyev’s election campaign today will demonstrate selflessness for Azerbaijan’s development in 2025. I believe that each citizen, who voted for Ilham Aliyev, has rendered great merit for Azerbaijan’s development,” he added.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. The election process ended at 19:00 [UTC +4].

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

As of 19:00, 74.51 percent of voters, 3,959,553 people, cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election.