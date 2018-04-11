Trend:

The Azerbaijani people has made a right choice by voting for Ilham Aliyev in the April 11 presidential election, said Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Secretary - Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov commenting on exit-poll results.

Ahmadov noted that the presidential election in Azerbaijan can be considered as valid.

“President Ilham Aliyev garnered over 80 percent of votes. The Azerbaijani people chose the right path. Azerbaijan has greatly developed during Ilham Aliyev’s presidency,” he added.

Story still developing