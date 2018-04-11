By Trend

The Azerbaijanis will make the right choice during today's voting at the presidential election, Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said at the Moscow polling station, Vestnik Kavkaza information and analysis agency reported April 11.

He stressed that a presidential election day, which determines the development of the country for the coming years, is very important.

"The election has been well organized and widely covered,” he said. “Three polling stations have been opened in Moscow at the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as at the consulates general in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg."

"I am sure that the Azerbaijanis will make the right choice," Bulbuloglu said.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz